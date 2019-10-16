Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (10/16/19)

Right in the middle of her budding romance with Cody Simpson, Miley Cyrus just got a TATTOO of a heart with a dagger through it! Cody got a skull and crossbones with the Grim Reaper’s scythe behind it

Will and Grace’s new season is featuring a BABY!

Travis Scott’s BAD KNEE, according to him means that he’ll be doing a lot of “Club Hopping”

View this post on Instagram

🤲

A post shared by flame (@travisscott) on

Salt-N-Pepa used their haters as MOTIVATION! They called out Russell Simmons on video..

Noah Centineo SHAVED his head and the internet is going CRAZY!! How do you feel about his new hair?

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams went from the DM’s to ENGAGEMENT! What a cute story

 

