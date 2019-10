In today’s phone tap, Jubal calls a woman from the Homeowners Association… Because he needs to let her know about the new NEIGHBORHOOD RULES for Halloween this year.. You see, they’re trying to be more sensitive and considerate of people’s feelings.. And that means, some of her “traditional” scary decorations are probably TOO TRIGGERING for today’s young and impressionable children.. Hopefully, she’s supportive of they’re new NON-OFFENSIVE Halloween.. Listen to the PODCAST!