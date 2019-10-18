Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (10/18/19)

Priyanka Chopra will be VOICING Elsa in the Hindi version of Frozen 2!!

Jenna Dewan’s daughter might be more EXCITED about Jenna’s next baby than her mom! She’s enthusiastic about becoming a big sister

Lady Gaga had another big FALL off stage.. At least she had an ice bath waiting for her.. She’s okay, but her ego might not be

Even Jennifer Aniston does her own fair share of social media STALKING

Kourtney Kardashian is happy by HERSELF and didn’t hint that she’ll be getting into a relationship anytime soon

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have tried to be good for Stormi even after their breakup, but their time together might not just be about their KID