Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (10/18/19)

Priyanka Chopra will be VOICING Elsa in the Hindi version of Frozen 2!!
View this post on Instagram
Mimi and Tisha are now Elsa and Anna! The #ChopraSisters are finally coming together for Disney’s Frozen 2. Can’t wait for you guys to see us… I mean HEAR us bring these amazing, strong characters to life in Hindi. #Frozen2 in theatres on 22nd November 2019. @parineetichopra @disneyfilmsindia #frozensisters
Jenna Dewan’s daughter might be more EXCITED about Jenna’s next baby than her mom! She’s enthusiastic about becoming a big sister
Lady Gaga had another big FALL off stage.. At least she had an ice bath waiting for her.. She’s okay, but her ego might not be
Even Jennifer Aniston does her own fair share of social media STALKING
Kourtney Kardashian is happy by HERSELF and didn’t hint that she’ll be getting into a relationship anytime soon
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have tried to be good for Stormi even after their breakup, but their time together might not just be about their KID