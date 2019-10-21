Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (10/21/19)

Kate Beckinsale is CONVINCED that she looks exactly like.. Ryan Reynolds! Jimmy Fallon didn’t see it, and I’m not sure I do either

Michelle Obama has been HITTING the gym! Such a great role model

Hilary Duff admits she might be in a little over her head trying to help her son with his HOMEWORK

Suge Knight might be locked up for a while.. So he’s turning to RAY J to make him some MONEY

Lori Harvey just got arrested for a HIT AND RUN