Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (10/22/19)

Nicki Minaj got MARRIED!!! Happy to see it
Nick Cannon plans to write a BIOGRAPHY for Suge Knight, outlining his rise and fall.
Julie Andrews credits THERAPY for saving her life
Selma Blair has become a major INSPIRATION since her MS diagnosis.. And apparently things are going better than we think!!
View this post on Instagram
My school is still the place I am most proud to be associated with. As a student, I never sat in this spot, preferring the older looking buildings, the ivy, the fireplaces, the #saarinen design. But today, the breathing room of the #cranbrookacademyofart seems majestic. Visionary. It is. I am forever a #cranbrookkingswood girl. #michigan. #thankyou #cranbrookkingswoodschool