Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (10/22/19)

My school is still the place I am most proud to be associated with. As a student, I never sat in this spot, preferring the older looking buildings, the ivy, the fireplaces, the #saarinen design. But today, the breathing room of the #cranbrookacademyofart seems majestic. Visionary. It is. I am forever a #cranbrookkingswood girl. #michigan. #thankyou #cranbrookkingswoodschool