Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (10/23/19)

Taylor Swift and the rest of the world LOVE Selena Gomez’s new song
Have you seen the FIGHT from the Real Housewives of Orange County fashion show??
Megan Thee Stallion got in a HUGE twitter beef with her makeup artist on instagram
Simone Biles and Stacey Ervin Jr are ridiculously cute together.. Do you know their LOVE story?
View this post on Instagram
happy birthday to the man of my dreams 💛 so many things I love about you. Your energy lights up an entire room. you’re a true gentleman and you always put others first! Your mindset, grit and your passion for greatness. 26 will be a great one! Never stop being you Stacey Ervin Jr. I love you. 224