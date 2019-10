If you have ever found a spider in your vehicle while driving.. You KNOW how terrifying and difficult it can be! Well, one driver was ill-prepared for his visit from an eight-legged friend, which caused him to swerve and crash into a parked vehicle! Minor injuries were the result of the crash, but both vehicles are beyond repair. Most importantly, the spider was nowhere to be seen. Success!! To read more about this unfortunate situation, CLICK HERE!