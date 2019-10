Simone Biles stuck a backflip before throwing the FIRST PITCH at a World Series game

Kelly Rowland ALREADY has her Christmas tree up… Wayyy too soon.. It’s not even Halloween yet!

Nick Cannon will accept Kevin Hart’s AWARD for him as Hart recovers from his crash

Are Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber about to become a THING??

Demi Moore stated which of her male co-stars DIDN’T deserve more money than her in a funny game