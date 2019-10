Everyone normal knows that the best pieces when you make brownies, are the edge pieces! Some (crazy) people (Jose Bolanos) believe that the insides of the brownies are the best part.. Well, one company decided to cater to the worlds needs and develop a pan that will only serve EDGE PIECES!!! This invention is going to prevent kitchen arguments for generations(Unless you’re weird and don’t like the corners)! To read more, CLICK HERE!