Kevin Hart has used his car crash as a REMINDER to stay focused.. Truly remarkable strength to be where he’s at, and to say what he’s saying

Reese Witherspoon showed Jimmy Fallon how to hit the “Woah”

Shia LaBeouf OPENED up about how childhood Disney stardom has effected his PTSD

Brittany Furlan SPEAKS about how fame from Vine has changed her life

Lil Yachty is getting SUED for some jewelry that he allegedly hasn’t paid completely off