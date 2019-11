John Legend may have had a bit too much to drink before THIS performance.. But the outfit’s on point!

Kim and Kanye are adding a FARM to their Hidden Hills Home, reportedly for their kids!

Ariana Grande says she’s LEARNED a lot since this time last year

Jared Padalecki has SPOKEN for the first time following his bar-fight arrest

Liam Payne hasn’t heard from Zayn Malik in YEARS