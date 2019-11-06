Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (11/06/19)

Is Drake about to be Kylie Jenner’s next MAN??

View this post on Instagram

MARILYN MONROE 💎💗 // @vmagazine @gregswalesart

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

The celebration of John Witherspoon’s life was filled with LOVE and celebrities, RIP

Mandy Moore wants to open a YAK FARM one day.. I might be with her!

Katie Holmes REFUSES to force her daughter to workout, awesome parenting!

Ron Perlman is DIVORCING his wife after 38 years

