Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (11/7/19)

  • In WTF News, T.I. says he takes his daughter to the doctor every year to “CHECK HER HYMEN“….and virginity testing is actually a WORLDWIDE PROBLEM
  • PICS: Kim Kardashian in a crazy Canadian tuxedo
  • VIDEO: “Survivor” paid tribute to former contestant Rudy Boesch, who died last Friday
  • Just Britney Spears’ workout routine set to Sting’s “Fields of Gold”
  • Whitney Houston’s rumored lesbian lover SPEAKS OUT 
  • PICS: Matt Damon got his 4 daughter’s names tattooed on his arm
  • HBO is giving away GIGANTIC BOXES so you can finally stream in peace

 

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
