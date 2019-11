Parking tickets in college can be extremely frustrating for a bunch of broke college students.. Well, one college in Alaska has decided to help their students out, by allowing them to pay off their parking tickets with PB&J’s!! The purpose is to allow the students to save money, while also helping other people. All donations are given to students in need! The college also allows students to donate jars of jelly and peanut butter, to read more, CLICK HERE!