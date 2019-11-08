Credit: BigStockPhoto

Phone Tap PODCAST: Old Guy Hot Wife

Jubal calls a guy who recently took some pictures with his wife, at a professional photography studio…. And he makes him more angry than he’s ever been in his entire life… How???… By pointing out how old he looks, compared to his MUCH YOUNGER AND HOTTER wife…  Hear his reaction in your phone tap right now.

Leave a Reply

