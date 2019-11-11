Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (11/11/19)

Drake got BOOED off stage after a surprise appearance.. Apparently they were expecting Frank Ocean

Kevin Hart appeared in public for the FIRST TIME following his accident, credits his family for major support throughout

PICS: A gallery of all the times Leonardo DiCaprio tried to hide in plain sight

Dennis Quaid’s castmembers might be more excited about his ENGAGEMENT than he is.. Although he is pretty hyped

 

