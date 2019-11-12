Credit: YouTube

Message in a Bottle Found After 9 Years!

A college student just learned that his message in a bottle (which he sent afloat as a 10 year old) has been discovered! The man threw the bottle off the coast of Rockport, MA.. But it was discovered all the way across the pond in France, 9 years later!

This story has inspired children everywhere to test their luck with a message in a bottle! To read more about this miraculous story, CLICK HERE!

Copyright © 2019 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.