Message in a Bottle Found After 9 Years!

A college student just learned that his message in a bottle (which he sent afloat as a 10 year old) has been discovered! The man threw the bottle off the coast of Rockport, MA.. But it was discovered all the way across the pond in France, 9 years later!

MIND. BLOWN. 🤯 @VredenburghMax was just ten when he threw a message in a bottle into the ocean off #Rockport. It took nearly A DECADE for it to be found by a man in France! And he replied! A story you’ll see only on #WBZ at 11pm. pic.twitter.com/m46lpGzW4i — Tiffany Chan (@TiffanyChanWBZ) November 11, 2019

