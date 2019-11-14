Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (11/14/19)

Kanye West’s next stop at a megachurch might have too many people to FIT! 45,000 seats and it’s still first come, first served.

Jimmy Fallon and Kristen Bell have an AMAZING history with Disney Songs

The Survivor staff had to step in and WARN one of the contestant for getting a little touchy..

Being a celebrity can be rough.. Brad Pitt isn’t always able to SEE his kids on Holidays

PICS: Guess who made the Best Dressed list for the 2019 CMA’s

Teresa and Joe Giudice’s relationship status is still “to be determined” according to TERESA

PICS: Famous people who’ve revealed their baby bumps at award shows

Jessica Simpson has had some crazy QUOTES about parenthood

