Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (11/15/19)

Taylor Swift and her former record label are still having major DRAMA, and it might get worse before it gets better

The good news for Taylor: Her friends DEFINITELY have her back

Ashley Graham has spoken out about the August PICTURE she posted with stretch marks.. The amount of strength that it takes to post a picture like that should be respected! Shoutout to you girl

View this post on Instagram

same same but a little different

A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@ashleygraham) on

PICS: Famous Disney characters in real life

Megan Markle and Hillary Clinton are apparently good FRIENDS

In Kardashian drama, Kim vented to Khloe regarding her RUN-IN with Kourtney

Copyright © 2019 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.