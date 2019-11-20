Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (11/20/19)

- The Duggars house was RAIDED by Homeland Security….but the “19 Kids & Counting” family is DENYING it
- Elsa sings a LOVE BALLAD about coming out in “Frozen 2″…except it’s actually a duet with her dead mom!
- Kylie Jenner sold the majority of her cosmetics line for $600 MILLION…and her sisters are super jealous?
- VIDEO: Kristen Bell’s Walk of Fame speech is everything! “”This star will really only know its true value when inevitably someone is mugged in that very spot and as they clutch their purse, the assailant screams ‘let it go’ and the victim will look up and say, ‘That’s not even her song you son of a b—h.’
- Tom Hanks is RELATED to Mr. Rogers and had no idea!
- Just Selena Gomez eating spaghetti
- PICS: Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry have decided their celebrity couple name is “O.K.” for their first intials
- Taylor Swift just launched her HOLIDAY MERCHANDISE & Swifties are losing their mind
- Adele, Taylor Swift, Lil Nas X all make the TOP 10 SONGS of the last decade….is your favorite there????
- Ohio man ARRESTED for attacking his brother for not supporting his “America’s Got Talent” dream