Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (11/20/19)

  • The Duggars house was RAIDED by Homeland Security….but the “19 Kids & Counting” family is DENYING it
  • Elsa sings a LOVE BALLAD about coming out in “Frozen 2″…except it’s actually a duet with her dead mom!
  • Kylie Jenner sold the majority of her cosmetics line for $600 MILLION…and her sisters are super jealous?
  • VIDEO: Kristen Bell’s Walk of Fame speech is everything! “”This star will really only know its true value when inevitably someone is mugged in that very spot and as they clutch their purse, the assailant screams ‘let it go’ and the victim will look up and say, ‘That’s not even her song you son of a b—h.’
  • Tom Hanks is RELATED to Mr. Rogers and had no idea!
  • Just Selena Gomez eating spaghetti

View this post on Instagram

Grateful for ze pasta 🍝

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

  • PICS: Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry have decided their celebrity couple name is “O.K.” for their first intials
  • Taylor Swift just launched her HOLIDAY MERCHANDISE & Swifties are losing their mind
  • Adele, Taylor Swift, Lil Nas X all make the TOP 10 SONGS of the last decade….is your favorite there????
  • Ohio man ARRESTED for attacking his brother for not supporting his “America’s Got Talent” dream

 

 

 

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
