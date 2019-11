A 21 and a 19 year old were attempting to rob two guinea pigs from a pet store before being harshly confronted by the owner! As the owner approached them, they drove off and threw one of the guinea pigs at the man, as a last-stand defense mechanism! At the same time, they accidentally ran over the owners foot! The guinea pig was OKAY, and the suspects were apprehended and charged with animal cruelty & robbery, amongst other charges. To read more, CLICK HERE!