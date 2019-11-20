credit: pnb northwest ballet https://seattle.ticketsales.com/mccaw-hall/15460/Pacific+Northwest+Ballet?msclkid=364c01761ba71ce78ede5ca4b449b265&utm_source=bing&utm_medium=cpc&utm_campaign=(e3024)%20%7C%20McCaw%20Hall%20%7C%20Seattle&utm_term=pacific%20northwest%20ballet&utm_content=06%2F07%2F2020%20%7C%203024-3034180%20%7C%20Pacific%20Northwest%20Ballet%20-%20Pite%20Tharp%20Liang

Win Tickets to See the NUTCRACKER

Listen to Brooke & Jubal in the Morning all week for YOUR chance to WIN a pair of tickets to the greatest holiday show in town – The Nutcracker at Pacific Northwest Ballet! Come see a special “Tutus and Tiaras” matinee experience hosted by our very own Brooke Fox on Sunday, December 8th at 12:30pm. There will be lots of pre-matinee fun including a photo opp with snowflake dancers, magicians, crafts and more! Even if you don’t win, you can still GET TICKETS for this event, using your special MOViN 92.5 listener discount!

