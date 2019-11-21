Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (11/21/19)

  • Demi Lovato freaked everyone out with this BABY BUMP pic…but it’s just for her upcoming guest appearance on “Will & Grace”
  • Jamie Foxx partied until 5am at Brooklyn Chop House and left a $2,000 TIP!
  • NEW ARTISTS just owned the Grammy nominations! Lizzo leads with 8 nominations followed by Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X are right behind with 6 each…and the BIGGEST SNUBS go to Taylor Swift & BTS
  • Gordo is officially going to be in the “Lizzie McGuire” REBOOT 
  • Brad Pitt & “Arrested Development” actress Alia Shawkat have been spending a lot of time together but they’re “JUST FRIENDS
  • PICS: Ariana Grande is all in on Bernie Sanders
  • The ORIGINAL GERBER baby just turned 93!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
