Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (11/22/19)

- Pete Davidson finally spills THE SECRET of how he dates such gorgeous women,”When I’m in a relationship, I treat the person I’m with like a princess. I try and go as above and beyond as possible, because that’s what you’re supposed to do?”….OH and he also admitted he used to pleasure himself to Leonardo DiCaprio
- PICS: Demi Lovato got a super thoughtful gift from Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello that made her feel really old!
- Victoria’s Secret FASHION SHOW has been scrapped! “We’re figuring out how to advance the brand.”
- In honor of “Frozen 2” out this weekend…can you guess the #1 HIGHEST GROSSING ANIMATED movie of all time????? HINT: “Frozen” is only #2
- Don’t count on GETTING ADVICE from Dolly Parton, she won’t give it, ” I have information, but it’s really not right to try to tell somebody else how to live their life.”
- VIDEO: Tim Tebow had to say goodbye to his dog and the pics and video are heartbreaking
- Mandy Moore saw a FUNCTIONAL MEDICINE DOCTOR and cut out cow’s milk, gluten, salmon, soy and apricots from her diet
- Coldplay won’t tour until concerts are “ENVIRONMENTALLY BENEFICIAL“
- VIDEO: These Christmas Explosion videos going viral on TikTok will definitely put you in the holiday spirit!
- Jamie Lee Curtis wants Hoda Kotb to RUN FOR PRESIDENT
- PICS: Courteney Cox had to chase her dogs down on the Pacific Coast Highway and a paparazzi got out to help!
- Well good morning Jason Derulo