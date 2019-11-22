Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (11/22/19)

  • Pete Davidson finally spills THE SECRET of how he dates such gorgeous women,”When I’m in a relationship, I treat the person I’m with like a princess.  I try and go as above and beyond as possible, because that’s what you’re supposed to do?”….OH and he also admitted he used to pleasure himself to Leonardo DiCaprio
  • PICS: Demi Lovato got a super thoughtful gift from Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello that made her feel really old!
  • Victoria’s Secret FASHION SHOW has been scrapped! “We’re figuring out how to advance the brand.”
  • In honor of “Frozen 2” out this weekend…can you guess the #1 HIGHEST GROSSING ANIMATED movie of all time????? HINT: “Frozen” is only #2
  • Don’t count on GETTING ADVICE from Dolly Parton, she won’t give it, ” I have information, but it’s really not right to try to tell somebody else how to live their life.”
  • VIDEO: Tim Tebow had to say goodbye to his dog and the pics and video are heartbreaking
  • Mandy Moore saw a FUNCTIONAL MEDICINE DOCTOR and cut out cow’s milk, gluten, salmon, soy and apricots from her diet
  • Coldplay won’t tour until concerts are “ENVIRONMENTALLY BENEFICIAL
  • VIDEO: These Christmas Explosion videos going viral on TikTok will definitely put you in the holiday spirit!
  • Jamie Lee Curtis wants Hoda Kotb to RUN FOR PRESIDENT
  • PICS: Courteney Cox had to chase her dogs down on the Pacific Coast Highway and a paparazzi got out to help!
  • Well good morning Jason Derulo

Good Mornin’ 💦

