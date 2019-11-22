Man is Inches Away From Being Shot, TACO Saves Life!!!

We all know how special tacos have made us feel from time to time… But have they ever SAVED YOUR LIFE??? That’s what happened when one man decided to spend a Sunday afternoon alone with a taco… He was completely unsuspecting when a single bullet shot through his window! At first, he wasn’t even sure what had struck his car… So he pulled over and inspected his vehicle, before hearing MULTIPLE other gunshots very close-by!! Then, he drove away and called the police! When cops arrived, they discovered a bullet on the mans dashboard, which is exactly when the man realized that his taco saved his life! You see, normally the man leaves his arm hanging on the window ledge (the exact spot where the bullet hit), but today he had his window rolled up so that the wind wouldn’t blow his TACO!!! This has to be the luckiest taco, and man on the planet! To read more, CLICK HERE!