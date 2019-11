In today’s phone tap, Jubal is looking to buy a nice gift for an upcoming baby shower… That’s why he calls a local boutique, and asks the employee if she can help him find the PERFECT present… You see, he’s never been to a baby shower before… So he’s not great at all this “cutesy” baby stuff… But hopefully, they can work together… And give momma something she’ll never be able to forget… Listen to the PHONE TAP!