Win Tickets to See the NUTCRACKER

Listen to Brooke & Jubal in the Morning all week for YOUR chance to WIN a pair of tickets to the greatest holiday show in town – The Nutcracker at Pacific Northwest Ballet! Come see a special “Tutus and Tiaras” matinee experience hosted by our very own Brooke Fox on Sunday, December 8th at 12:30pm. There will be lots of pre-matinee fun including a photo opp with snowflake dancers, magicians, crafts and more! Even if you don’t win, you can still GET TICKETS for this event, using your special MOViN 92.5 listener discount!