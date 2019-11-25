Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (11/25/19)

- UH WHAT? Justin Timberlake PHOTOGRAPHED holding hands with actress Alisha Wainwright…an inside source says “It was completely INNOCENT.” Do you believe it????
Justin Timberlake looks stony-faced after holding hands with co-star Alisha Wainwright during boozy night out https://t.co/EcoeZdwuKr
— The Sun (@TheSun) November 24, 2019
- Taylor Swift breaks Michael Jackson’s AMA awards record, Billie Eillish comes with an important message, Lizzo shines bright & Post Malone shows off his true love for Shania Twain! All the BEST MOMENTS OF THE AMAs!
Post Malone singing when Shania Twain shows up is beautiful #AMAs
pic.twitter.com/nFfO5zxC8q
— Tommy (@Tomm_MaStar) November 25, 2019
- VIDEO: Selena Gomez is getting DRAGGED for singing off key during the AMA’s…it didn’t help the song lyrics about Justin Bieber go, “Sang off-key in my chorus”
Selena Gomez really said “sang off key in my own chorus” #AMAs pic.twitter.com/rqVKy6282E
— Pop Crave (@popcreave) November 25, 2019
- VIDEO: Taylor Swift won the AMA’s Artist of the Decade award and her speech brought her mom to tears! READ FULL SPEECH HERE
- VIDEO: Watch Will Ferrell get starstruck during his SNL opening monologue when he realizes Ryan Reynolds is in the audience
- The producers behind the Queen movie, “Bohemian Rhapsody” are doing a MICHAEL JACKSON MOVIE
- VIDEO: Billy Ray Cyrus wished Miley Cyrus happy birthday with the cutest throw back video ever!
- PICS: The founder of Pink Taco, Harry Morton, DIED AT 38 and his famous ex, Lindsay Lohan, posted a tribute
- VIDEO: Katy Perry sat front row at Madonna’s concert & Madonna jumped down to share her beer!