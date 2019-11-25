Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (11/25/19)

  • UH WHAT? Justin Timberlake PHOTOGRAPHED holding hands with actress Alisha Wainwright…an inside source says “It was completely INNOCENT.” Do you believe it????

  • Taylor Swift breaks Michael Jackson’s AMA awards record, Billie Eillish comes with an important message, Lizzo shines bright & Post Malone shows off his true love for Shania Twain! All the BEST MOMENTS OF THE AMAs!

  • VIDEO: Selena Gomez is getting DRAGGED for singing off key during the AMA’s…it didn’t help the song lyrics about Justin Bieber go, “Sang off-key in my chorus”

  • VIDEO: Taylor Swift won the AMA’s Artist of the Decade award and her speech brought her mom to tears! READ FULL SPEECH HERE
  • VIDEO: Watch Will Ferrell get starstruck during his SNL opening monologue when he realizes Ryan Reynolds is in the audience
  • The producers behind the Queen movie, “Bohemian Rhapsody” are doing a MICHAEL JACKSON MOVIE 
  • VIDEO: Billy Ray Cyrus wished Miley Cyrus happy birthday with the cutest throw back video ever!
  • PICS: The founder of Pink Taco, Harry Morton, DIED AT 38 and his famous ex, Lindsay Lohan, posted a tribute
  • VIDEO: Katy Perry sat front row at Madonna’s concert & Madonna jumped down to share her beer!

 

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
