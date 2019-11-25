Grandma Strikes Intruder With Table, Holds Him Until Police Arrive…

An 82 year old woman, Willie Murphy was dismayed when she heard yelling from her front door… A man was requesting help from an ambulance, and claimed to be sick! Rather than opening the door, she dialed the police, only to discover the man BREAKING through her front door!! Willie then grabbed a TABLE and slammed the burglar over the head, before jumping on top and stomping him into pitiful remorse! Murphy then held him down until police arrived, and told the story to everyone from the gym that she regularly BODYBUILDS at!! Definitely not the best house to try and rob… To read more, CLICK HERE!