Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (11/26/19)

We were sippin’ on a lil’ Teremana tequila 🥃 enjoyin’ the quiet sunset together in Mexico after a long week of Jumanji work when this idea hit. Crash the wedding. Grab a mic. Sing a special song. Say adios. It was actually quite beautiful and the love and mana in that room surrounding the wedding couple was so strong. Congratulations to the lovey bride, Kristine and handsome groom, Will. And their four children, Ryan, Mason, Edie & Max. Beautiful family. The Abbots aka Brady Bunch. #unforgettable #cabosanlucas #rockdevitoweddingcrash 🥃❤️🎤