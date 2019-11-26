Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (11/26/19)

- OUCH. Someone hired Mark McGrath from Sugar Ray to break up with her boyfriend
You gotta watch this video PLEASE pic.twitter.com/GNFf70iDwa
— Vincent Bec (@slasherdaysaint) November 24, 2019
- T.I. addresses the “HYMEN CHECK” controversy…says he was exaggerating but he did have the doctor check until his daughter was 15 or 16
- Selena Gomez suffered a PANIC ATTACK right before her AMA’s performance and that’s what threw her off
- Justin Timberlake & co-star back on set and seen leaving the SAME TRAILER
- VIDEO: Ariana Grande fell on stage & laughed it all off
- Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Danny Devito crashed a wedding together
View this post on Instagram
We were sippin’ on a lil’ Teremana tequila 🥃 enjoyin’ the quiet sunset together in Mexico after a long week of Jumanji work when this idea hit. Crash the wedding. Grab a mic. Sing a special song. Say adios. It was actually quite beautiful and the love and mana in that room surrounding the wedding couple was so strong. Congratulations to the lovey bride, Kristine and handsome groom, Will. And their four children, Ryan, Mason, Edie & Max. Beautiful family. The Abbots aka Brady Bunch. #unforgettable #cabosanlucas #rockdevitoweddingcrash 🥃❤️🎤
- “Frozen II” brought in $350 MILLION worldwide during opening weekend
- Super Bowl ad time has SOLD OUT early this early for the first time in 5 years
- AMA’s fall to record LOW RATINGS
- Prison hasn’t changed Bill Cosby at all, he says he won’t show remorse at his parole hearing and has NO REGRETS
- Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Hudson & Zoe Saldana did a TOURISM COMMERCIAL for Dubai
- VIDEO: Watch Taye Diggs read “thirst tweets” about himself