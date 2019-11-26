Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (11/26/19)

  • OUCH. Someone hired Mark McGrath from Sugar Ray to break up with her boyfriend

  • T.I. addresses the “HYMEN CHECK” controversy…says he was exaggerating  but he did have the doctor check until his daughter was 15 or 16
  • Selena Gomez suffered a PANIC ATTACK right before her AMA’s performance and that’s what threw her off
  • Justin Timberlake & co-star back on set and seen leaving the SAME TRAILER
  • VIDEO: Ariana Grande fell on stage & laughed it all off
  • Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Danny Devito crashed a wedding together
  • “Frozen II” brought in $350 MILLION worldwide during opening weekend
  • Super Bowl ad time has SOLD OUT early this early for the first time in 5 years
  • AMA’s fall to record LOW RATINGS 
  • Prison hasn’t changed Bill Cosby at all, he says he won’t show remorse at his parole hearing and has NO REGRETS
  • Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Hudson & Zoe Saldana did a TOURISM COMMERCIAL for Dubai
  • VIDEO: Watch Taye Diggs read “thirst tweets” about himself

 

