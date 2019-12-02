Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (12/2/19)

- Sia bought GROCERIES & gift cards for people at Walmart, tried to go undercover by saying her name was “Cici” and she had just won the lottery…her cover didn’t last long
— WhoLeeOoh (@WhoLeeeeOh) November 28, 2019
- VIDEO: Is this the most awkward interview ever? Ellen DeGeneres had Dakota Johnson on her show and there were too many cringe worthy moments to count!
- Rihanna and Paul McCartney had a random run in on her flight…they previously worked together on Kanye West’s track “FourFiveSeconds”
- Caitlyn Jenner says she hasn’t spoken to Khloe Kardashian in 6 YEARS…and claims that Kylie Jenner spends $300,00-$400,000 A MONTH on security
- Johnny Depp producing a Michael Jackson musical “as TOLD BY HIS GLOVE”
- VIDEO: Kid Rock goes on drunken tirade about how much he hates Oprah
- Taylor Swift flew to LONDON to be with Joe Alwyn on Thanksgiving
- PICS: Jane Fonda’s grandchildren joined her to protest climate change
- Will Smith and his Thanksgiving turkey encounter…that we can all agree is fake