Credit: kathclick | BigStockPhoto.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (12/2/19)

  • Sia bought GROCERIES & gift cards for people at Walmart, tried to go undercover by saying her name was “Cici” and she had just won the lottery…her cover didn’t last long

  • VIDEO: Is this the most awkward interview ever? Ellen DeGeneres had Dakota Johnson on her show and there were too many cringe worthy moments to count!
  • Rihanna and Paul McCartney had a random run in on her flight…they previously worked together on Kanye West’s track “FourFiveSeconds”
  • Caitlyn Jenner says she hasn’t spoken to Khloe Kardashian in 6 YEARS…and claims that Kylie Jenner spends $300,00-$400,000 A MONTH on security
  • Johnny Depp producing a Michael Jackson musical “as TOLD BY HIS GLOVE”
  • VIDEO: Kid Rock goes on drunken tirade about how much he hates Oprah
  • Taylor Swift flew to LONDON to be with Joe Alwyn on Thanksgiving
  • PICS: Jane Fonda’s grandchildren joined her to protest climate change
  • Will Smith and his Thanksgiving turkey encounter…that we can all agree is fake

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
