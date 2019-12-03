Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (12/3/19)

- VIDEO: Everyone is making fun of Peloton’s viral ad that captures a “116 lb woman’s year-long journey to become a 114 lb woman”
- People are VERY DISTURBED that Drake, 33, has started another text friendship with an underage girl….this time it’s 17-year-old Billie Eilish
- Kendall Jenner has a new show with her “twin brother” Kirby Jenner…it’s a PARODY REALITY SHOW that actually looks hysterical
- You can get PAID $1,000 to binge watch all of the “Star Wars” movies
- Danica Patrick posted the cutest birthday tribute to Aaron Rodgers…and we all collectively said “ahhhhh”
Happy birthday to my best friend and favorite person in the world!!!!! You are the one I want to tell my best and worst days to first. 🤟🏼 I am so grateful the universe made you!!! The star dust started it all, but you have done nothing but make it better every year of your life. Thank you for being the loving, generous, thoughtful, patient, fun, funny, spontaneous, talented, smart, and uber attractive man, that I get to walk through life with. This journey we are on…. it’s a really really good one. I love you. ❤️ Happiest of birthdays yet!!!!!!
- PICS: Jason Momoa is the coolest dad ever, took his kids to the Slayer concert & even got them on stage to rock out
- Billie Eilish took a bunch of heat last month for NOT KNOWING Van Halen…Eddie Van Halen’s son came to her rescue & TWEETED “Listen to what you want and don’t shame others for not knowing what you like”
- Dictionary.com chooses “EXISTENTIAL” as the word of the year…apparently a lot of people searched it after watching Forky’s existential crisis in “Toy Story 4”
- Khloe Kardashian agreed with a viewer who wished Tristan Thompson NEVER CHEATED
- VIDEO: Elton John stopped his show to berate two security guards for how they were handling a woman
- Joaquin Phoenix is PETA’s 2019 PERSON OF THE YEAR
- The official trailer for “Black Widow” is here….are you excited?