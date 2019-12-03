Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (12/3/19)

  • VIDEO: Everyone is making fun of Peloton’s viral ad that captures a “116 lb woman’s year-long journey to become a 114 lb woman”

  • People are VERY DISTURBED that Drake, 33, has started another text friendship with an underage girl….this time it’s 17-year-old Billie Eilish
  • Kendall Jenner has a new show with her “twin brother” Kirby Jenner…it’s a PARODY REALITY SHOW that actually looks hysterical
  • You can get PAID $1,000 to binge watch all of the “Star Wars” movies
  • Danica Patrick posted the cutest birthday tribute to Aaron Rodgers…and we all collectively said “ahhhhh”
  • PICS: Jason Momoa is the coolest dad ever, took his kids to the Slayer concert & even got them on stage to rock out
  • Billie Eilish took a bunch of heat last month for NOT KNOWING Van Halen…Eddie Van Halen’s son came to her rescue & TWEETED “Listen to what you want and don’t shame others for not knowing what you like”
  • Dictionary.com chooses “EXISTENTIAL” as the word of the year…apparently a lot of people searched it after watching Forky’s existential crisis in “Toy Story 4”
  • Khloe Kardashian agreed with a viewer who wished Tristan Thompson NEVER CHEATED
  • VIDEO: Elton John stopped his show to berate two security guards for how they were handling a woman
  • Joaquin Phoenix is PETA’s 2019 PERSON OF THE YEAR
  • The official trailer for “Black Widow” is here….are you excited?

