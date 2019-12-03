Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (12/3/19)

View this post on Instagram

Happy birthday to my best friend and favorite person in the world!!!!! You are the one I want to tell my best and worst days to first. 🤟🏼 I am so grateful the universe made you!!! The star dust started it all, but you have done nothing but make it better every year of your life. Thank you for being the loving, generous, thoughtful, patient, fun, funny, spontaneous, talented, smart, and uber attractive man, that I get to walk through life with. This journey we are on…. it’s a really really good one. I love you. ❤️ Happiest of birthdays yet!!!!!!