Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (12/4/19)

Tyler Perry’s been receiving PRAISE for covering a hospital bill, and paying for a flight home of a complete stranger!

Jason Momoa APOLOGIZED to Chris Pratt after shaming him for using a single-use water bottle

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s wedding has been POSTPONED… But they haven’t shied away from talking about kids

Justin Bieber is OWNING his old mistakes, and standing up against racism

There will be a new National Christmas TREE, all because of the climber last year

Criss Angel is starting another fundraiser for pediatric cancer research, all for his KID!

Terrelle Pryor’s alleged stabber just took her mugshot… SMILING???

Niall Horan is still SINGLE… Despite the Selena Gomez Rumors

