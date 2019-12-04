Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (12/4/19)

Tyler Perry’s been receiving PRAISE for covering a hospital bill, and paying for a flight home of a complete stranger!
Jason Momoa APOLOGIZED to Chris Pratt after shaming him for using a single-use water bottle
@prattprattpratt BRO you know my children and I are madly in love with you and I love everything you do. I’m sorry this was received so badly today I didn’t mean for that to happen. I’m just very passionate about this single use plastic epidemic. the plastic water bottles have to stop i hope u make a reusable water bottle for amazon so we all can purchase. You’re an inspiration to many I’m one of them. I’ll send you a case of MANANALU. All my Aloha, Da Momoa’s
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s wedding has been POSTPONED… But they haven’t shied away from talking about kids
Justin Bieber is OWNING his old mistakes, and standing up against racism
There will be a new National Christmas TREE, all because of the climber last year
Criss Angel is starting another fundraiser for pediatric cancer research, all for his KID!
Terrelle Pryor’s alleged stabber just took her mugshot… SMILING???
Niall Horan is still SINGLE… Despite the Selena Gomez Rumors