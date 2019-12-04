Young man as a Credit: BigStockPhotoscaring woman, on black background

Man Scratches Car So His Dad HAS To Buy It For Him

As children, we all had our ways of trying to get what we want from our parents… But usually, we grow out of our ways of manipulation, and start earning things through hard work… Well, one GROWN man realized that his father wasn’t going to buy him the car that he wanted, so he resorted to a very DESPERATE measure… He scratched the car, hoping that the “you break it, you buy it” rule would come into play, and his father would have to purchase the vehicle! What the man didn’t account for was his immediate arrest following the incident… To read more, CLICK HERE!

