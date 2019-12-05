Credit: kathclick | BigStockPhoto.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (12/5/19)

  • Justin Timberlake issues PUBLIC APOLOGY for “strong lapse of judgement” after been photographed holding hands with co-star
  • OMG Instagram took down THAT PIC Of Jason Derulo because of his enormous package!

  • PICS: Congrats Emma Stone & Dave McCary are engaged & they announced it in adorable Insta post!
  • Willie Nelson QUIT SMOKING WEED…but everyone relax, he hasn’t quit weed
  • Billie Eilish had NO IDEA she was writing dark music
  • Will Smith thought it would be funny to live video his colonoscopy but it turned VERY SERIOUS when they found a precancerous polyp
  • Jay Z celebrated his 50th BIRTHDAY by putting his entire music catalog on Spotify
  • PICS: Jason Momoa apologized for calling Chris Pratt out for drinking out of a single use plastic bottle
  • Ana Faris got CARBON MONOXIDE POISONING from a rental house in Lake Tahoe
  • Peloton DEFENDS it’s controversial holiday commercial
  • Robert Pattinson argues that Batman is NOT A SUPERHERO

 

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
