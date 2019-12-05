Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (12/5/19)

- Justin Timberlake issues PUBLIC APOLOGY for “strong lapse of judgement” after been photographed holding hands with co-star
- OMG Instagram took down THAT PIC Of Jason Derulo because of his enormous package!
- PICS: Congrats Emma Stone & Dave McCary are engaged & they announced it in adorable Insta post!
- Willie Nelson QUIT SMOKING WEED…but everyone relax, he hasn’t quit weed
- Billie Eilish had NO IDEA she was writing dark music
- Will Smith thought it would be funny to live video his colonoscopy but it turned VERY SERIOUS when they found a precancerous polyp
- Jay Z celebrated his 50th BIRTHDAY by putting his entire music catalog on Spotify
- PICS: Jason Momoa apologized for calling Chris Pratt out for drinking out of a single use plastic bottle
- Ana Faris got CARBON MONOXIDE POISONING from a rental house in Lake Tahoe
- Peloton DEFENDS it’s controversial holiday commercial
- Robert Pattinson argues that Batman is NOT A SUPERHERO