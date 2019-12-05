Young man as a Credit: BigStockPhotoscaring woman, on black background

PODCAST: Most Embarrassing Teacher Calls Home

When you’re a kid in school… And you misbehave… There are a few “classic techniques” that teachers use to discipline you… They might try giving you a “STERN WARNING”, or put you in detention… But, if you really want a student to learn their lesson… Sometimes, you need to do the ultimate punishment… Pick up the phone and call their parents…. No child wants their parents to find out about the bad stuff they did… But sometimes it HAS to happen… And recently a survey asked teachers to share the most embarrassing reason they had to call a kid’s parents… Find out what they were, listen to the PODCAST!

