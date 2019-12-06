Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (12/6/19)

- Merry Christmas early! Taylor Swift just dropped an UNEXPECTED HOLIDAY SONG that pays homage to her childhood called “Christmas Tree Farm”!
- Lady Gaga fans are trying to CANCEL BILLIE EILISH all because of the shade she threw at Gaga’s meat dress….and Gaga MET FANS at her make up line pop up store!
- Billboard’s Hot 100 SONG OF THE YEAR is Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road”
- Taylor Swift opened up about using her body to “EXERCISE CONTROL” over her life in her twenties
- Eddie Murphy says women think it’s “SEXY” that he has 10 kids
- R. Kelly BRIBED government officials to falsify Aliyah’s age so they could marry
- Guy Fieri is LOVING the Baby Yoda memes too
Guy Fieri, I am. For America’s greatest Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives I look. pic.twitter.com/tYb5zYvrFs
— Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri) December 2, 2019
- Keanu Reeve’s girlfriend WON’T DYE her grey hair anymore after hat breast cancer has been linked to permanent hair dye and chemical hair straighteners
- VIDEO: Jennifer Garner accidentally got a MASSIVE Christmas tree & it is intense
- Have you seen the new “Mulan” trailer and are you as excited as we are???