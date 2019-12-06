Parents Punish Daughter By Taking over Social Media… Then They Go Viral!

In the eyes of most millennials… There aren’t many punishments that are worse than when your parents TAKE OVER your social media… Which is exactly what happened to one girl who snuck some boys in the house for a sleepover… Her parents found out(as they always do) and had her pick between having no cellphone for a month, or having her parents take over social media for two weeks… The girl then made a decision that she would soon regret… She took the social media route! Her father then used the two weeks to their fullest, posting every day with new content… He continued constantly adding embarrassing videos, until finally the two weeks were up… And the parents had gone viral! The girl now has thousands of new followers, and a whole bunch of new fans to appeal to! Read more, CLICK HERE!