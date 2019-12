Brooke and the MOViN 92.5 Street Team brought a little holiday spirit to the Tutus & Tiaras Matinee Experience @ The Nutcracker Ballet! We had our photo booth with Christmas props and actual ballerinas, as well as Christmas goodies to hand out at the table, for everyone on Santa’s nice list. Ok ok, we handed out goodies to those on the naughty list too…we don’t judge. We hope you enjoyed the show!