Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (12/9/19)

- The internet thinks Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s CHRISTMAS DECORATIONS look like either sex toys or stacks of toilet paper but Kim says, “I love these. They’re so whimsical, like Whoville, but all white.”
I am actually so confused at Kim Kardashian’s Christmas trees or decorations or whatever the fuck they are 🤯🤔 JUST STICK A TREE WITH LIGHTS AND TINSEL UP AND BE DONE WITH IT. pic.twitter.com/JzMKtQX5cr
— Alice May Dear (@According2Al) December 6, 2019
- Rapper Juice Wrld has DIED AT 21 after suffering a seizure at Midway Airport in Chicago and celebrities from LL Cool J to Camila Cabello are SHARING THEIR TRIBUTES
- Ryan Reynolds was almost CRUSHED BY FANS toppling a barricade
o Brasil sem estruturas pra receber o evento que é Ryan Reynolds #CCXP19 pic.twitter.com/GCEjZ8lmq7
— laercio uniter (@laercioloveKARD) December 7, 2019
- Taylor Swift outsells Kanye West to become the WORLD’S TOP EARNING MUSICIAN of 2019…she brought in $185 million and Kanye West was right behind her taking in $150 million
- Miss South Africa, Zozibini Tunzi, CROWNED 2019 Miss Universe!
- Michelle Obama named People Magazine’s 2019’s “PEOPLE OF THE YEAR“
- The voice of Big Bird dies at 85 and leaves a BEAUTIFUL LEGACY
- “SNL” poked fun at Pete Davidson’s mysterious ability to attract amazingly beautiful women with a sketch with J Lo…and even her fiance A Rod makes an appearance!