Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (12/9/19)

  • The internet thinks Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s CHRISTMAS DECORATIONS look like either sex toys or stacks of toilet paper but Kim says, “I love these.  They’re so whimsical, like Whoville, but all white.”

  • Rapper Juice Wrld has DIED AT 21 after suffering a seizure at Midway Airport in Chicago and celebrities from LL Cool J to Camila Cabello are SHARING THEIR TRIBUTES
  • Ryan Reynolds was almost CRUSHED BY FANS toppling a barricade

  • Taylor Swift outsells Kanye West to become the WORLD’S TOP EARNING MUSICIAN of 2019…she brought in $185 million and Kanye West was right behind her taking in $150 million
  • Miss South Africa,  Zozibini Tunzi, CROWNED 2019 Miss Universe!
  • Michelle Obama named People Magazine’s 2019’s “PEOPLE OF THE YEAR
  • The voice of Big Bird dies at 85 and leaves a BEAUTIFUL LEGACY
  • “SNL” poked fun at Pete Davidson’s mysterious ability to attract amazingly beautiful women with a sketch with J Lo…and even her fiance A Rod makes an appearance!

