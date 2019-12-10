Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (12/10/19)

  • Lizzo twerking in a thong courtside at the Laker’s game started a WAR ON TWITTER….some are here for it & others say Lizzo is cancelled

  • Juice Wrld SWALLOWED Percocet pills so the feds wouldn’t find them right before his fatal seizure…cops found reportedly 3 guns and 70 lbs of weed on his private plane!
  • VIDEO: Snoop Dogg is doing the color commentary in a new “NHL 20” update
  • Vanna White filled in as the HOST for “Wheel of Fortune” for the first time in her 37 year career!

  • The MOST TWEETED Movies, TV Shows, Actors and Athletes of 2019 of Twitter….this year was all about “Game of Thrones”, BTS, Megan Rapinoe & the cry laughing emoji!
  • The 16 MOST SHOCKING SNUBS from the Golden Globe NOMINATIONS, from Robert DeNiro, Shia LaBeouf, “When They See Us”, to no female directors
  • People are THIRSTY for Tom Hanks!

  • VIDEO: Gwyneth Paltrow gave herself a very naughty gift Christmas gift in a GOOP commercial
  • VIDEO: 83-year-old Great Grandpa goes viral and gets radio play for a Christmas song her wrote wayyyy back in 1965

 

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
