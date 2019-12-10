Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (12/10/19)

- Lizzo twerking in a thong courtside at the Laker’s game started a WAR ON TWITTER….some are here for it & others say Lizzo is cancelled
Lizzo putting on a show at Staples for her new man KAT pic.twitter.com/dMa0hMEHMN
— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 9, 2019
- Juice Wrld SWALLOWED Percocet pills so the feds wouldn’t find them right before his fatal seizure…cops found reportedly 3 guns and 70 lbs of weed on his private plane!
- VIDEO: Snoop Dogg is doing the color commentary in a new “NHL 20” update
- Vanna White filled in as the HOST for “Wheel of Fortune” for the first time in her 37 year career!
- The MOST TWEETED Movies, TV Shows, Actors and Athletes of 2019 of Twitter….this year was all about “Game of Thrones”, BTS, Megan Rapinoe & the cry laughing emoji!
- The 16 MOST SHOCKING SNUBS from the Golden Globe NOMINATIONS, from Robert DeNiro, Shia LaBeouf, “When They See Us”, to no female directors
- People are THIRSTY for Tom Hanks!
Tom Hanks serving D-A-D-D-Y DADDY is the end of decade revolution I didn’t know I needed.
😳😋 pic.twitter.com/K4Kn2smolu
— Booker T. Thottington (@TheEarlDenden) December 6, 2019
- VIDEO: Gwyneth Paltrow gave herself a very naughty gift Christmas gift in a GOOP commercial
- VIDEO: 83-year-old Great Grandpa goes viral and gets radio play for a Christmas song her wrote wayyyy back in 1965