The definition of “art” has obviously changed and evolved over time… But now it’s starting to get out of hand. You may remember hearing about the banana that was taped to a wall, and sold for 120K… And then eaten… Well, now there’s a chicken sandwich taped to the wall, and the price is set at $120,003! Fortunately, all proceeds will be given to a Popeyes foundation that feeds the hungry. Would you buy this chicken sandwich??? To read more, CLICK HERE!