Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (12/11/19)

  • VIDEO: Lizzo defends her g-string Lakers look and says “this is who I’ve always been”
  • Jessica Biel PUSHED Justin Timberlake to apologize publicly!
  • Britney Spears plans to battle for MORE TIME with her kids in 2020
  • Billie Eilish is “GENUINELY TERRIFIED” to turn 18 because she thinks people won’t hold back their hate for her once she’s an adult
  • VIDEO: Ne-Yo admitted that he makes love to his own music
  • VIDEO: Nick Cannon released a 2nd Eminem distrack….so far it has 3k likes and over 25k dislikes
  • Here are the MOST MISPRONOUNCED WORDS & NAMES of 2019…Megan Rapinoe, activist Greta Thunberg and Rami Malek all made the list
  • Jimmy Kimmel scared the living hell out of his cousin with his wax statue

 

