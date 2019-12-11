Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (12/11/19)

- Chrissy Teigen describes the PRIVATE LUXURY TERMINAL at LAX for celebrities….SEE MORE ABOUT it HERE
- Time’s PERSON OF THE YEAR is climate activist, Greta Thunberg
This was the year the climate crisis went from behind the curtain to center stage, from ambient political noise to squarely on the world's agenda, and no one did more to make that happen than @gretathunberg. Meaningful change rarely happens without the galvanizing force of influential individuals, writes editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal, and in 2019, the earth's existential crisis found one in Thunberg. For that reason, she is TIME's 2019 Person of the Year. Read more about the #TIMEPOY choice at the link in bio. Photograph by @evgenia_arbugaeva for TIME; Video by @maxim_arbugaev for TIME
- VIDEO: Lizzo defends her g-string Lakers look and says “this is who I’ve always been”
- Jessica Biel PUSHED Justin Timberlake to apologize publicly!
- Britney Spears plans to battle for MORE TIME with her kids in 2020
- Billie Eilish is “GENUINELY TERRIFIED” to turn 18 because she thinks people won’t hold back their hate for her once she’s an adult
- VIDEO: Ne-Yo admitted that he makes love to his own music
- VIDEO: Nick Cannon released a 2nd Eminem distrack….so far it has 3k likes and over 25k dislikes
- Here are the MOST MISPRONOUNCED WORDS & NAMES of 2019…Megan Rapinoe, activist Greta Thunberg and Rami Malek all made the list
- Jimmy Kimmel scared the living hell out of his cousin with his wax statue