PODCAST: Xmas Songs You’ve NEVER Heard

Every year during the holidays, we’re stuck hearing the same songs on repeat… It never changes, and it’s because everyone’s so caught up in that nostalgic feeling of being a kid during the holidays… But did you know there are literally HUNDREDS & HUNDREDS of original Christmas songs(released by really famous artists) that you’ve probably never heard before?? And they literally get ZERO air time… Well, Jubal’s one good deed this year is to put the spotlight on some of those overshadowed songs… Find out what they are, listen to the PODCAST!

