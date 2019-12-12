Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (12/12/19)

  • Kendall Jenner’s IMPRESSION of Kylie Jenner is so insanely savage! And if you missed it, she also said that Kourtney Kardashian was the WORST PARENT in her family

  • Kris Jenner is getting her loved ones all BOTOX for Christmas…cool? Or insulting?
  • A huge A-list actor is apparently sending GRAPHIC PHOTOS to couples online in hopes for a threesome….and isn’t even attempting to hide his identity…any guesses????
  • Lionel Richie thinks Stevie Wonder can see…and the story is hysterical!

  • PICS: Selena Gomez just got the trendiest haircut of 2020 so get ready for the shag!
  • Taylor Swift named Billboard’s WOMAN OF THE DECADE….says the next year holds question marks for her family because of her mother’s family & that over 20 artists have reached out to her for advice on how to handle bad press
  • Juice WRLD’s family SPEAKS OUT 
  • The Most Searched Actors of 2019 were Jussie Smollett, Kevin Hart, college admissions cheaters Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman …see all of GOOGLE”S MOST SEARCHED HERE
  • Billboard names BEST SONGS OF 2019…and “Bad Guy” by Billie Eilish, “Truth Hurts” by Lizzo, and “Sucker” by the Jonas Brothers are the top 3!
  • VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez had to hold back tears after finding out she was nominated for a SAG Award for “Hustlers”
  • VIDEO: The Rock didn’t anticipate his friendship with Kevin Hart because it’s so hard to make new friends when you get older
  • Princess Charlotte wants a PONY for Christmas
  • VIDEO: Charlize Theron accidentally flashed the camera while celebrating her a SAG Award Nomination
  • Kelly Ripa got plastic surgery on HER EARS because she wore too many heavy earrings
  • Kevin Hart says he’s 65%-75% back to HIMSELF after his scary car accident…and he’s excited that he can WIPE HIS OWN BUTT & put on his own socks

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
