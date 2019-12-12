Credit: YouTube

PODCAST: Weirdest Google Searches Of The Year

Pretty much everyone nowadays uses google to answer their most difficult questions… Because let’s face, it, it’s definitely convenient and easier than trying to figure stuff out yourself… The problem is, certain people have become so reliant on the internet, that it’s just embarrassing… And the questions they ask are either way too personal… Or just flat out dumb… A list just came out of the most EMBARRASSING things Americans had to Google search this year… Find out what they were, listen to the PODCAST!

Copyright © 2019 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.