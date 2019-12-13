Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (12/13/19)

- Macklemore debuts brand new song, “It’s Christmas Time” with his daughter Sloane & Dan Caplen…can he actually be “THE NEW MARIAH“?
- VIDEO: YouTube’s Year-In-Review are always terrible but we’re pretty sure they just GAVE UP this year!
- Ryan Reynolds EXPLAINS WHY he hired the Peloton ad actress for his Aviation Gin COMMERCIAL
- LISTEN: Harry Styles used his ex’s voicemail in his new song!
- YouTube reveals MOST WATCHED music videos of the decade
- VIDEO: Taylor Swift held NOTHING back during her Billboard speech, calls out Scooter Braun & “toxic male privilege”…”I saw that people love to explain away a woman’s success in the music industry.”
- PICS: Halsey shows off her natural curls & they are too good
- PICS: Warning, you’ll be thirsty Sacha Baron Cohen after you see this pic
- “National Lampoon’s Vacation” SPIN-OFF comes to HBO Max…it’s a half-hour comedy called “The Griswolds”