Rebuilding an ABANDONED “Pimp My Ride” Minivan

Yo dawg, I heard you liked to drive, so we put a CAR in your CAR so you can DRIVE while you DRIVE!

The memes were endless, the ideas were absurd, and the cars were GARBAGE… but we watched MTV’s “Pimp My Ride” (featuring a wayyyyy-toned-down, family-friendly celeb host “Xzibit”) for many seasons.

But what happens to those sweet candy-machines-on-wheels once they’re done with them? For this minivan… not much, which would explain why it was ABANDONED in Boston until this YouTuber picked it up for $850 and decided to do a 24-hour restoration job in his shop.

