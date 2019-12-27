Credit: YouTube

Rebuilding an ABANDONED “Pimp My Ride” Minivan

Yo dawg, I heard you liked to drive, so we put a CAR in your CAR so you can DRIVE while you DRIVE!

The memes were endless, the ideas were absurd, and the cars were GARBAGE… but we watched MTV’s “Pimp My Ride” (featuring a wayyyyy-toned-down, family-friendly celeb host “Xzibit”) for many seasons.

But what happens to those sweet candy-machines-on-wheels once they’re done with them? For this minivan… not much, which would explain why it was ABANDONED in Boston until this YouTuber picked it up for $850 and decided to do a 24-hour restoration job in his shop.

ENJOY dawg!

Cheers,
Justin

About justin

Justin grew up a country boy in a female-dominated family that smoothed him into the softie he is today. A Seattle radio personality since 2007, he's perfected the art of never taking himself seriously and isn't afraid to cry at movies. Find him riding a scooter (nicknamed "Ivy" after Blue Ivy Carter) through the mean streets of Queen Anne in Seattle or twitter-stalking the Seattle Mariners!
