Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (1/6/20)

Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston go to same Golden Globes AFTER PARTY…and everyone is so desperate that that means something. Brad said this about his ex on the red carpet! But was she GAZING AT HIM during his acceptance speech or just being kind?

Cameron Diaz, 47, and Benji Madden, 40, are FIRST TIME PARENTS! They announced the birth of their daughter that they named Raddix

The BEST DRESSED CELEBS on the Golden Globes Red Carpet

And the 15 MOST AWKWARD MOMENTS from the Awards last night….OMG Elton John tripped!

Ricky Gervais’ hosted The Golden Globes for the 5th and final time last night…and used the time to ATTACK HOLLYWOOD HYPOCRISY!

Ricky Gervais: "…You say you're woke but the companies you work for…Apple, Amazon, Disney…if ISIS started a streaming service you'd call your agent, wouldn't you. If you do win an award tonight, don't use it as a platform to make a political speech…" pic.twitter.com/rVRIng2JAH — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 6, 2020