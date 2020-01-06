Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (1/6/20)

Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston go to same Golden Globes AFTER PARTY…and everyone is so desperate that that means something. Brad said this about his ex on the red carpet! But was she GAZING AT HIM during his acceptance speech or just being kind?

  • Lori Loughlin hires a PRISON EXPERT to help her survive her stay if she gets time
  • “Murder Mystery” is Netflix’s MOST POPULAR TITLE in 2019…can you guess what else made the list????
  • VIDEO: Alex Trebek says he only needs 30 seconds for his “Jeopardy” exit speech!
  • Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban DONATED $500,000 to Australian wildfire relief and Pink donates $500,000 TOO!
  • Tom Hanks Cecil B. DeMille Award acceptance speech is a MUST WATCH!

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
