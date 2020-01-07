Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (1/7/20)

  • PICS: Adele shows off her 40 lb weightloss on the Bahama beaches

  • Sharon Osbourne says she forced an assistant to ENTER A BURNING HOUSE to retrieve paintings…and then fired him immediately after!

  • PICS: Kylie Jenner posted about dying animals in Australia….and followed that with a post of her mink slippers

 

  • PICS: Beyonce wore over 300 carats of diamonds to the Golden Globes…and they arrived late & brought their own booze
  • VIDEO: Chris Hemsworth is donating $1 million to the Australian wildfire relief
  • BAFTA SO WHITE, not one person of color is nominated in BAFTA acting categories!
  • PICS: Sam Smith shares a beautiful body positive message to start your year!
  • Timothee Chalamet will be BOB DYLAN in new biopic!
  • Patricia Arquette accidentally hit Joey King in the head with her Golden Globe & it definitely left a big mark!

  • PICS: Dr. Phil’s house has a dinning room filled with guns
  • PICS: Rihanna’s first selfie of 2020 is makeup free, gorgeous & showing off a pimple

 

 

 

 

 

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
