Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (1/7/20)

- PICS: Adele shows off her 40 lb weightloss on the Bahama beaches
a lot of people are criticizing Adele because she looks bad, she looks sick, that fat woman looked better, etc. Adele has always been beautiful and will always look beautiful. Adele for something decided to change her weight, and you must respect her! the important thing is that she feels good ❤️ × × × #adele #Adele25 #25 #Brunomars #Hello #Youtube #Amazing #Music #Record #Adelelive #Adeletour #YoutubeRecord #HelloLive #XFactor #UK #NY #Highnote #OneandOnly #Adeleliveinny #Tumejorvoz #voice #nickiminaj #alliask ×
- Sharon Osbourne says she forced an assistant to ENTER A BURNING HOUSE to retrieve paintings…and then fired him immediately after!
- PICS: Kylie Jenner posted about dying animals in Australia….and followed that with a post of her mink slippers
Kylie posting about how she is feeling heartbroken about the death of animals in Australia due to fire and then posting her wearing a slipper made of minks fur is the biggest hypocrisy of 2020… pic.twitter.com/odq866E9Ji
- PICS: Beyonce wore over 300 carats of diamonds to the Golden Globes…and they arrived late & brought their own booze
- VIDEO: Chris Hemsworth is donating $1 million to the Australian wildfire relief
- BAFTA SO WHITE, not one person of color is nominated in BAFTA acting categories!
- PICS: Sam Smith shares a beautiful body positive message to start your year!
- Timothee Chalamet will be BOB DYLAN in new biopic!
- Patricia Arquette accidentally hit Joey King in the head with her Golden Globe & it definitely left a big mark!
Patricia Arquette accidentally hit me in the head with her Golden Globe. That sentence will give me bragging rights for the rest of my life. @PattyArquette pic.twitter.com/lQDewQpa1C
- PICS: Dr. Phil’s house has a dinning room filled with guns
- PICS: Rihanna’s first selfie of 2020 is makeup free, gorgeous & showing off a pimple